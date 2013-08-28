FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2016

Coupon 0.94 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.94 pct

Payment Date August 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL9154

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

