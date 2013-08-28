New Issue-ABN Amro adds A$75 mln to 2019 bond

Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount A$75 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 100.284

Reoffer price 100.284

Yield 5.19 pct

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total A$250 million when fungible

ISIN XS0953132999

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.