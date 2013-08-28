New Issue-Central Nippon prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Central Nippon Expressway Co Ltd
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 2.369 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct July 2018 UST
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
