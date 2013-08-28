New Issue-Central Nippon prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Central Nippon Expressway Co Ltd

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 10, 2018

Coupon 2.369 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct July 2018 UST

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

