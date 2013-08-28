New Issue-Sanofi prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sanofi SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.197

Reoffer price 99.197

Yield 1.999 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 72bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ING, Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011560333

