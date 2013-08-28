New Issue-Landshypotek prices 1.0 bln SEK 2016 FRN

Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 04, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 15bp
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.