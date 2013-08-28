New Issue- EIB prices $3.0 bln 2016 bond

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.981

Spread 36.35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct 15 August 2016 UST

Payment Date September 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & J.P.Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US298785GE09

