New Issue- Commonwealth Bank prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sydney
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.743
Reoffer price 100.243
Payment Date September 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.