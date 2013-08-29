New Issue-ABN AMRO Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2023 bond

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 05, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.494

Yield 2.558 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.8bp

over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date September 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

