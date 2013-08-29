FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Banco de Credito prices 200 mln SFR 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco de credito e Inversiones

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.334

Reoffer price 99.934

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0222435429

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

