FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-ABN AMRO Bank prices N$125 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ABN AMRO Bank prices N$125 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount N$125 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue Price 99.746

Reoffer price 99.746

Yield 5.81 pct

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.