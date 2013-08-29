New Issue- Schneider prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Schneider Electric SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 6, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.749
Yield 2.535 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.2bp
Over the September 2021 Bund
Payment Date September 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,
Credit Agricole CIB & Santander
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
