New Issue- Schneider prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Schneider prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Schneider Electric SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 6, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.749

Yield 2.535 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.2bp

Over the September 2021 Bund

Payment Date September 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,

Credit Agricole CIB & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011561000

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
