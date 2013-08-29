FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SBAB BANK prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SBAB BANK prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SBAB BANK AB (publ)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.796

Reoffer price 99.796

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, GSI & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0968885623

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
