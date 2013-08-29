New Issue- CADES adds 300 mln euros to 2022 bond

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement De La Dette Sociale
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.247
Reoffer yield 2.469 pct
Spread 10.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 25 October 2022 FRTR
Payment Date September 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) &
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 3.55 billion euro
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.