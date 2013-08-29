New Issue-IBRD adds 40 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 40 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 02, 2017
Coupon 9.50 pct
Issue price 99.25
Reoffer price 99.25
Yield 9.725 pct
Payment Date September 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real
When fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue