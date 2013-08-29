FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IBRD adds 40 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-IBRD adds 40 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 40 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 02, 2017

Coupon 9.50 pct

Issue price 99.25

Reoffer price 99.25

Yield 9.725 pct

Payment Date September 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real

When fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.