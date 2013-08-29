New Issue-IBRD adds 40 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 40 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 02, 2017

Coupon 9.50 pct

Issue price 99.25

Reoffer price 99.25

Yield 9.725 pct

Payment Date September 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real

When fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue