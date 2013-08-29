FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Teliasonera prices 350 mln euro 2033 bond
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Teliasonera prices 350 mln euro 2033 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 5, 2033

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.18

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
