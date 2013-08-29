New Issue-Societe Generale prices $1.25 bln perp bond

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 8.255 pct

Payment Date September 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0867614595

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.