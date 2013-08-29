FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Land NRW adds $150 mln to 2015 FRN
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Land NRW adds $150 mln to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (Land NRW)

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date March 06, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp

Issue price 100.076

Reoffer price 100.076

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8bp

Payment Date September 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

Temp ISIN DE000NRW22P8

ISIN DE000NRW21R6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
