New Issue-Land NRW adds $150 mln to 2015 FRN

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (Land NRW)
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date March 06, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp
Issue price 100.076
Reoffer price 100.076
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8bp
Payment Date September 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible
Temp ISIN DE000NRW22P8