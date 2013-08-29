New Issue-Volkswagen International Prices Dual Tranche Deal

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 98.88

Reoffer price 98.88

Yield 5.2752 pct

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0968913342

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.213

Reoffer price 99.213

Yield 5.052 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0968913268

Common Terms

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Citi, CMZ & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

