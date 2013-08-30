New Issue-EIB adds 40 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Aug 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increase on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 40 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 90.125
Payment Date September 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 330 million Turkish lira
When fungible
