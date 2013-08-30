FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 40 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
August 30, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 40 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increase on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 40 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 90.125

Payment Date September 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 330 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0877809375

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

