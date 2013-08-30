FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HTM Sport prices 45 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- HTM Sport prices 45 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower HTM Sport GMBH

Guarantor Head NV

Issue Amount 45 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.25 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0222437011

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
