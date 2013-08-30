New Issue- HTM Sport prices 45 mln euro 2018 bond

Aug 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower HTM Sport GMBH

Guarantor Head NV

Issue Amount 45 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.25 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0222437011

