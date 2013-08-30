New Issue- HTM Sport prices 45 mln euro 2018 bond

Aug 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower HTM Sport GMBH
Guarantor Head NV
Issue Amount 45 million euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 101.00
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.25 pct
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Swiss
