New Issue-Toyota Finance prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Toyota Finance Australia Ltd

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 09, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.825

Yield 3.813 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date September 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS0969351880

Data supplied by International Insider.