New Issue- Nordea prices 1.7 bln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Nordea prices 1.7 bln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.7 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 9, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 17bp

Payment Date September 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken, Nordea & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005391901

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

