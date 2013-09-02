FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 12:52 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.624

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.71bp

Over the May 2023 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, Mizuho

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0969368934

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
