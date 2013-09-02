New Issue-Deutsche PBB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.799
Yield 2.30 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.8bp
over the OBL#163
Payment Date September 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW &
UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Data supplied by International Insider.