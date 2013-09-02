New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.565
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.2bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW,
SEB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 900 million
euro when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.