New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.565

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.2bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW,

SEB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 900 million

euro when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

Data supplied by International Insider.