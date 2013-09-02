FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 1:32 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.565

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.2bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW,

SEB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 900 million

euro when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
