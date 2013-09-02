New Issue-KBC IFIMA prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KBC Internationale Financieringsmaatschappij NV
Guarantor KBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.728
Reoffer price 99.728
Yield 2.183 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.7bp
over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL 166
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, KBC, Natixis & UBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.