New Issue- BAT prices 650 mln stg 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- BAT prices 650 mln stg 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BAT International Finance p.l.c.

Guarantor British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.

Issue Amount 650 million sterling

Maturity Date September 4, 2026

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 98.096

Reoffer price 98.096

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date September 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, JPMorgan, Lloyds Bank

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969309847

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
