New Issue- ABN Amro prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.704

Reoffer price 99.704

Yield 2.328 pct

Spread 132 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0969354124

