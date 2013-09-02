New Issue-Continental prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Continental AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 09, 2020

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.228

Yield 3.25 pct

Spread 145.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 09, 2013, equivalent to 191.9bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse CIB, CMZ, DZ Bank,

Medio & RBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0969344083

