New Issue-America Movil prices multi tranche deal
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 4:27 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-America Movil prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date September 06, 2073

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.463

Yield 5.250 pct

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 437.5bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0969340768

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date September 06, 2073

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.98

Yield 6.517 pct

Spread 430 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 461.2bp

over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

ISIN XS0969341147

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 550 million sterling

Maturity Date September 06, 2073

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.437

Yield 6.478 pct

Spread 410 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 338.2bp

over the 4.75 pct 2020 UKT

ISIN XS0969342384

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (sole structuring), Barclays & BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

