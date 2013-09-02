New Issue-America Movil prices multi tranche deal

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date September 06, 2073
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.463
Yield 5.250 pct
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 437.5bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date September 06, 2073
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.98
Yield 6.517 pct
Spread 430 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 461.2bp
over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 550 million sterling
Maturity Date September 06, 2073
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.437
Yield 6.478 pct
Spread 410 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 338.2bp
over the 4.75 pct 2020 UKT
Common Terms
Payment Date September 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (sole structuring), Barclays & BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York