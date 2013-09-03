New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2015

Coupon 0.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2JL5

