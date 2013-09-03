New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2015
Coupon 0.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.