New Issue- Thurgauer Kantonalbank prices 250 mln sfr 2024 bond

Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 30, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.749

Reoffer price 100.249

Spread 5 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) KBThurg

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0222261494

