New Issue-Nestle Holdings prices $500 mln 2019 bond
September 3, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Nestle Holdings prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings, Inc.

Guarantor Nestle S.A

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.411

Reoffer price 99.411

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.3bp

over the 1.5 pct August 2018 UST

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Musi

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0969611978

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

