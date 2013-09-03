FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FCE Bank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
September 3, 2013 / 1:13 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- FCE Bank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FCE Bank PLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 9, 2016

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.898

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 126.7bp

over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Lloyds Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969570687

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

