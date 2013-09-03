New Issue-AIB Mortgage prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.704

Reoffer price 99.704

Yield 3.19 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0969616779

