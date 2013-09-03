New Issue- CM-CIC prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Septemebr 11, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.346
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Data supplied by International Insider.