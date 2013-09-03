New Issue-HSBC Holding prices 1.5 bln euro 2024 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSBC Holdings PLC

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2024

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 241.8bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date Setember 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0969636371

