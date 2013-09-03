New Issue- Network Rail prices 400 mln stg 2023 bond

Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.292

Yield 3.06 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969593549

