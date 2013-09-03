FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BBG prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond
September 3, 2013 / 3:23 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BBG prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Chile

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.365

Reoffer price 99.915

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0215076354

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

