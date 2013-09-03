New Issue-ENEL prices 400 mln stg 2075 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ENEL SpA

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date September 10, 2075

Coupon 7.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.698

Yield 8.0 pct

Spread 566.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 577.8bp

over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche,HSBC, JP Morgan, RBS,

Santander Gbm & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

