New Issue-ENEL prices 400 mln stg 2075 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ENEL SpA
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date September 10, 2075
Coupon 7.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.698
Yield 8.0 pct
Spread 566.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 577.8bp
over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche,HSBC, JP Morgan, RBS,
Santander Gbm & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue