New Issue-NWB Bank prices 500 mln euro 2031 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2031

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.383

Yield 3.045 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47bp

over the 5.5 pct January 2031 DBR

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Data supplied by International Insider.