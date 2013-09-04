FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PShypo adds multi tranche deal
September 4, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-PShypo adds multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG

(PShypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 186 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 98.016

Reoffer price 97.766

Yield 0.901 pct

Spread Minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 896 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0222839364

ISIN CH0197368654

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 176 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 10, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.138

Reoffer price 99.788

Yield 1.279 pct

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.5bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 419 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0222839380

ISIN CH0217756631

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 166 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.022

Reoffer price 99.672

Yield 1.781 pct

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.7bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 389 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0222839398

ISIN CH0217756656

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIFF

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
