New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

Borrower Wgz Bank Ag Westdeutsche Genossenschafts Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 21, 2023
Coupon 2.55 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.55 pct
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
