New Issue-Westfield Retail prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westfield Retail Trust

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.723

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969523843

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.