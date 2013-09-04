FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Westfield Retail prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
New Issue-Westfield Retail prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westfield Retail Trust

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.723

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969523843

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
