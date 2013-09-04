New Issue-TFL prices 300 mln stg 2033 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Transport for London (TFL)
Issue Amount 300 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 12, 2033
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.817
Yield 3.974 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds & Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
