New Issue-ANZ adds A$75 mln to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
Exchange-traded funds
Future of Money
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-ANZ adds A$75 mln to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

(ANZ)

Issue Amount A$75 million

Maturity Date August 06, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.888

Yield 4.97 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total A$175 million when fungible

ISIN XS0954928601

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
