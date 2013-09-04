New Issue-ANZ adds A$75 mln to 2019 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
Issue Amount A$75 million
Maturity Date August 06, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.888
Yield 4.97 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total A$175 million when fungible
