New Issue-Sparebanken prices 500 mln euro 3018 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2018

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 99.823

Reoffer price 99.823

Yield 1.537 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, HSBC, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 -1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0969571065

