New Issue- Kfw adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2013 / 2:47 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Kfw adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 92.275

Reoffer price 92.275

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 575 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0875150871

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
