New Issue-Vorarlberger adds 25 mln Sfr to 2018 bond
September 4, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Vorarlberger adds 25 mln Sfr to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Vorarlberger Landes- und Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 1.37 pct

Issue price 101.507

Reoffer price 101.032

Yield 1.154 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 125 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0222700392

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
