New Issue-ADB prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ADB prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $2.0 Billion

Maturity Date September 11, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.456

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 18.55bp

over the UST

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
